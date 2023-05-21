Left Menu

Congress will work for people in Karnataka, says Sachin Pilot

"With a good majority, we have formed the government in Karnataka. During the campaign, the party said, BJP is a corrupt party and on that person trusted and as a result, we formed the government in the state," Pilot told ANI.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka took an oath, party leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that the party will work for the people and fulfil the expectations. "With a good majority, we have formed the government in Karnataka. While campaigning, the Congress in Karnataka said that the BJP is a corrupt party and people agreed and as a result, we formed the government in the state," Pilot told ANI.

"I believe we will work for people and live up to public expectations," he said. On Saturday, Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivkaumar took oath as the solo Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Slamming the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, Pilot said, "First, they demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes after which they brought Rs 2,000. Now the government at the Centre is withdrawing the circulation of Rs 2,000 notes." He added, "Post-demonetization in 2016, the BJP-led government claimed that demonetization will eliminate the black money. However, black money has not been eliminated."

On Friday, RBI decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation adding that it will continue to remain as legal tender. It has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

