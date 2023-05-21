Left Menu

MP: Video of man torturing peacock in Katni goes viral, accused on the run

In a shocking incident, a video of a man killing the national bird went viral on social media in the district of Katni of Madhya Pradesh, said the officials on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 13:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a video of a man stripping the feathers of a peacock has created an uproar on social media. The incident took place in the district Katni of Madhya Pradesh, said the officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Atul. According to the video that has gone viral, the man could be seen brutally plucking out the bird's feathers leading to its death, as a friend watches on. They posted the video along with a song playing in the background.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Sharma said, "Based on the number of the bike seen in the viral video, the youth was identified. It belongs to the Reethi police station area of the district." "The young man was not at home when the police team reached his residence, we will make the arrest soon," stated the DFO.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

