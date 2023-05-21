Maharashtra: 3rd G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meet begins in Mumbai

With a focus on aspects of the blue economy, G20's third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting began in the city of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Sunday. The three-day meeting that commenced today with a side event on beach clean-up in Mumbai's Juhu beach was followed by beach clean-up activities at five different beaches in Maharashtra.

Later, in Mumbai, with a focus on advancing ideation and action for ocean solutions and Environment, the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change hosted an "Ocean 20 Dialogue." While addressing the dialogue today (Ministry of Earth Sciences) Secretary M Ravichandran said that the 'Ocean 20 Dialogue' will bring in experts and policymakers from different sectors and facilitate discussions on aspects related to emerging science, technology, and innovation, challenges associated with effective and inclusive policy and governance, and establishing finance mechanisms to support national and regional Blue Economy endeavours.

Later, the Director of The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and Vice-Chair of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO addressed the meeting and stated some interesting points towards Environment Climate Sustainability. "Promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy' is one of the priorities identified by the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), we should all work on Climate solutions and the Blue economy," he stated.

The Ocean 20 platform, which was launched during the Indonesia Presidency Dialogue, aims to advance ocean solution ideation and action. The Indian Presidency is exhibiting active leadership by anchoring the Ocean 20 Dialogue in the 3rd ECSWG, which was focused on three major pillars of the Blue Economy. (ANI)

