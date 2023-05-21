Left Menu

J-K LG interacts with residents, tourists, shopkeepers at Pahalgam's main market

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam and interacted with the residents, tourists and shopkeepers at the main market on Sunday, a statement said.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 18:36 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam and interacted with the residents, tourists and shopkeepers at the main market on Sunday, a statement said. The Lt Governor attended to the queries, issues and demands of the people, and assured time-bound redressal of all genuine grievances projected during the interaction, the statement added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected and took stock of the Pahalgam-Chandanwari road. Senior officers of the district accompanied the Lt Governor.

Last week, Lt Governor Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to discuss strategies to attract more investments into UT and proactively resolve all the issues with great synergies and enhance the ease of doing business to boost the economy. During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed for setting up of a help desk of the Industries and Commerce Department at the Divisional Commissioner's Office at Jammu and in 4 Deputy Commissioner's offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur.

The Lt Governor said, "The prime objective of Jammu Kashmir Administration is to ensure a proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business." "Concerned officials must provide the necessary support, handholding of investors and help the investors getting all clearances in a time bound manner," the Lt Governor added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

