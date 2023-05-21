IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings: Ishan Kishan c Brook b Kumar 14 Rohit Sharma c Reddy b Dagar 56 Cameron Green not out 100 Suryakumar Yadav not out 25 Extras (LB-1, NB-4, W-1) 6 Total (For Two Wickets in 18 Overs) 201 Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-148.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-26-1, Nitish Reddy 3-0-35-0, Mayank Dagar 4-0-37-1, Kartik Tyagi 2.5-0-41-0, Umran Malik 3-0-41-0, Vivrant Sharma 1-0-19-0, Aiden Markram 0.1-0-1-0.

