"G20 meet is the best opportunity to showcase J-K": Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the G20 meet is the best opportunity to showcase Jammu and Kashmir which has emerged in the last few years. The stage is all set for the third G20 tourism working group meeting scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22- 24, 2023 under India's presidency.

While talking to ANI, Jitendra Singh said, "This is a heartening thing. The G20 will formally begin on Tuesday, but delegates will start arriving tomorrow morning. The G20 meeting is being held in Kashmir valley and Srinagar. Among the different places that were chosen, Srinagar is one of them." "This in itself is proof of the fact that the way the situation in J&K is depicted by some media channels or at the international level, things are so much different now. J&K has a changed scene now. This is the result of the decisive policy of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Highlighting those participating in the meeting, Singh said, "The delegation from G20 will be there, apart from that 10 other invitee countries, in which 6-7 countries that are connected with us through tourism will also be there. A few volunteer organisations will be there." "I would like to say that these are the representatives who will go back and can tell the world the reality of not just Jammu & Kashmir, but of the entire India. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, many opportunities have been available for the youth of India and the youth in Srinagar do not want to deprive themselves of those opportunities. The youth of Jammu & Kashmir is very aspirational and well-informed and they want to move forward. The way G20 was organized in other places, the same way it will be organised in J&K as the mainstream activity," Singh remarked.

Stating that any program organised in Kashmir will grab interest, the Union Minister said, "This is because of its scenic beauty, second, after an unfortunate gap of 20-25 years, this type of activity has again started in Kashmir." "The self-styled critics don't believe the fact that normalcy has been restored in Kashmir or they don't want to believe because of their vested interest. This is the chance to prove that what they are saying is not true," he further added. (ANI)

