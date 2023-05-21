Left Menu

Odisha: Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express halted after overhead wire damaged due to thunderstorms, lightning

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station after the overhead wire was damaged due to thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 22:41 IST
Odisha: Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express halted after overhead wire damaged due to thunderstorms, lightning
Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express halted. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station after the overhead wire was damaged due to thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday, officials said. However, no casualties were reported, officials added.

Station Manager, Bhadrak Purna Chandra Shahu said, "Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station power supply cut. No casualties were reported." On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri to Howrah via video conferencing.

Following the launch of Odisha's first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year. Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers."

After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable. "The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

