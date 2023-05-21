Left Menu

'Will meet Governor, submit petition': AIADMK leader on twin hooch tragedies in TN

AIADMK senior leader and former minister Sellur Raju on Sunday said that the party will meet the Governor and submit a petition demanding take action in connection with the recent incident in which 20 people died after drinking illicit liquor.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:28 IST
'Will meet Governor, submit petition': AIADMK leader on twin hooch tragedies in TN
AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K Raju. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK senior leader and former minister Sellur Raju on Sunday said that the party will meet the state governor and submit a petition demanding action in connection with the recent incident in which 20 people died after drinking spurious liquor. The former minister said, "When DMK was in opposition, DMK and its allies said that TASMAC should be closed in Tamil Nadu, but in a recent incident more than 20 people have died after drinking illicit liquor. In this regard, we will meet the Governor and submit a petition requesting him to take action."

He further alleged that the DMK party and its allies are DMK are choosing to stay silent over this issue of counterfeiting in the state which resulted in the death of 20 people. Reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attending the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected government in Karnataka, Raju said, "If you have seen Karnataka Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, we can understand how much Karnataka ignores Tamil Nadu. Voluntarily TN CM Stalin went to the stage but there he was sidelined. I strongly condemn this because he represents the eight crore people of Tamil Nadu."

Hitting out at the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the hooch tragedy in the state, BJP carried out massive protests in multiple locations on Saturday. BJP state chief Annamalai said that a woman delegation would meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and urge him to use his special powers to dismiss two ministers facing corruption allegations.

The BJP state chief alleged that the income of state-run company Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has increased by 22 per cent under the DMK government. In the two separate incidents in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpet, a total of 20 deaths were reported due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

According to the police, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor seized from his possession has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol, in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023