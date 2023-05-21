Left Menu

Odisha: STF arrests man with 1 kg brown sugar in Bhubaneshwar

Odisha Police Special Task Force arrested a man for allegedly dealing and possessing drugs in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Police Special Task Force arrested a man for allegedly dealing and possessing drugs in Bhubaneswar. According to the police, the accused was identified as Chittaranjan Sahoo, a native of Odisha.

"On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, BBSR at Unit-8, Bhubaneswar with the help of Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar on May 20 evening against illegal dealing and possession of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended one drug peddler namely Chittaranjan Sahoo," said police. Police said that a total of 1,107 grams of brown sugar and other incriminating materials were recovered from the accused's possession. "During the search contraband brown sugar weighing 1,107 grams and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possessing such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District and Sessions cum Special Judge, Khordha at Bhubaneswar," added Odisha Police.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act 1985. Further investigation was underway.

As part of its special drive against narcotic drugs, Odisha Police said STF has seized more than 69 Kg of brown sugar (heroin), 202 grams of cocaine and more than 113 quintals of ganja and opium 750 grams and arrested more than 168 drug peddlers. (ANI)

