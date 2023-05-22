Left Menu

Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express cancelled today

Earlier on Sunday, Officials said that Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station after the overhead wire was damaged due to thunderstorms and lightning.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:24 IST
Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express cancelled today
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled for Monday due to damage(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) is cancelled on May 22 (Monday) after the rake was damaged due to Thunderstorm and will require extensive repair, said Indian Railways. Earlier on Sunday, Officials said that Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station after the overhead wire was damaged due to thunderstorms and lightning.

However, no casualties were reported, officials added. Station Manager, Bhadrak Purna Chandra Shahu said, "Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station power supply cut. No casualties were reported." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023