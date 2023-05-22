Assam: Police seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakh in Goalpara

The state police have seized a large quantity of cough syrup bottles worth around Rs 25 lakh in Assam's Goalpara district. The Police also arrested three persons in connection with this seizure, said Assam police. Based on secret information, a team of Goalpara district police along with CRPF on Sunday set up naka checking in different parts of the district and intercepted two vehicles in the Paikan area.

"We had intercepted two vehicles including one pickup van and found 5,075 cough syrup bottles from the pickup van during the search. In connection with this we have arrested three persons," said Anurag Sarmah, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district "The consignment was going towards Tura in Meghalaya. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 25 lakh," he added.

The police officer said that further investigation is on. Meanwhile, A case has been registered by the Goalpara police in this incident. (ANI)

