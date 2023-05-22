IoTechWorld to operationalise 7 drone pilot training organisations in 5 states by July

Drone manufacturer IoTechWorld Avigation on Monday said seven remote pilot training organisations will begin operation in five states by July-end and each will have an annual capacity to train 360 budding drone pilots.

The seven remote pilot training organisations (RPTOs) are coming up at Gurugram and Gharaunda (Haryana), Jobner (Rajasthan); Chikballapur (Karnataka); Samastipur (Bihar); and Rajahmundry and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), the company said in a statement.

Currently, the startup company has collaboration with several universities and other institutions for RPTOs.

According to IoTechWorld Co-founder and Director Deepak Bhardwaj, two RPTOs located at Gharaunda and Jobner will be functional this month.

In June, three RPTOs located at Gurugram, Chikballapur and Samastipur will begin operation. The remaining two at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will be operational by July, he added.

These RPTOs will have an annual capacity to train 360 budding drone pilots per location. The company has helped train over 400 pilots to date.

IoTechWorld's other co-founder and Director Anoop Upadhyay said opening seven new RPTOs will help train more pilots who can operate drones safely and efficiently. This will also create new job opportunities in the drone industry.

The company, which has presence in 12 states, has sold over 500 drones in the 2022-23 fiscal and is targeting at least 3,000 drones this year, he added.

