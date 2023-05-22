Left Menu

IoTechWorld to operationalise 7 drone pilot training organisations in 5 states by July

The company has helped train over 400 pilots to date.IoTechWorlds other co-founder and Director Anoop Upadhyay said opening seven new RPTOs will help train more pilots who can operate drones safely and efficiently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:26 IST
IoTechWorld to operationalise 7 drone pilot training organisations in 5 states by July
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drone manufacturer IoTechWorld Avigation on Monday said seven remote pilot training organisations will begin operation in five states by July-end and each will have an annual capacity to train 360 budding drone pilots.

The seven remote pilot training organisations (RPTOs) are coming up at Gurugram and Gharaunda (Haryana), Jobner (Rajasthan); Chikballapur (Karnataka); Samastipur (Bihar); and Rajahmundry and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), the company said in a statement.

Currently, the startup company has collaboration with several universities and other institutions for RPTOs.

According to IoTechWorld Co-founder and Director Deepak Bhardwaj, two RPTOs located at Gharaunda and Jobner will be functional this month.

In June, three RPTOs located at Gurugram, Chikballapur and Samastipur will begin operation. The remaining two at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will be operational by July, he added.

These RPTOs will have an annual capacity to train 360 budding drone pilots per location. The company has helped train over 400 pilots to date.

IoTechWorld's other co-founder and Director Anoop Upadhyay said opening seven new RPTOs will help train more pilots who can operate drones safely and efficiently. This will also create new job opportunities in the drone industry.

The company, which has presence in 12 states, has sold over 500 drones in the 2022-23 fiscal and is targeting at least 3,000 drones this year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023