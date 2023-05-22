Maha govt's 'shasan aplya dari' event held in Ausa in Latur
- Country:
- India
The first event of the Maharashtra government's 'shashan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative to give people the benefit of welfare schemes speedily at the tehsil level in Latur took place on Monday.
The scheme was launched mid-May by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had asked district officials to hold camps to ensure citizens, especially farmers, get welfare benefits and other documentation hassle-free.
Latur Collector Prithviraj BP, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal and BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who took part in Monday's event in Ausa tehsil, said people should come forward and be part of the initiative so that the government's welfare schemes can reach everyone.
Among the issues that were discussed in order to provide relief to farmers were cowsheds, irrigation wells, documentation for government grants and aid, snail infestation and cures, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
