Unidentified caller from Rajasthan claims of having info about 26/11 attack: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Monday said that another suspicious call was received in the Mumbai Police control room last night wherein the caller claimed that he was getting multiple information about the 26/11 attack.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:17 IST
Unidentified caller from Rajasthan claims of having info about 26/11 attack: Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police on Monday said that another suspicious call was received in the Mumbai Police control room last night wherein the caller claimed that he was getting multiple information about the 26/11 attack. As per the police, the unidentified caller claimed to be a resident of Rajasthan.

The police further said that the unidentified caller's phone is switched off since he disconnected the call. "Another suspicious call was received in the Mumbai Police control room on Sunday night. The caller said that he is from Rajasthan and claimed that he is receiving multiple calls wherein he is getting information about the 26/11 Mumbai attack. He disconnected the call after that," Mumbai Police said on Monday.

Earlier on March 1 too, the Mumbai Police control room had received a call from an unidentified person, who claimed that there was a bomb placed in the Kurla West area. The caller reportedly had said there would be a blast in the next ten minutes and disconnected the call.

Despite searching for hours, the police had found nothing suspicious. (ANI)

