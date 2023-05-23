India to allow cough syrup export only after tests in govt lab - notice
Updated: 23-05-2023
India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, according to a government notice.
Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22.
