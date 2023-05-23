Left Menu

India to allow cough syrup export only after tests in govt lab - notice

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 10:26 IST
India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, according to a government notice.

Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22.

