Saudi Arabia's energy minister vows to keep speculators 'ouching'

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday he would keep short sellers "ouching" and told them to "watch out".

"Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player ...but I would just tell them watch out," he told the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

OPEC+ members are meeting on June 4 in Vienna to decide on their next course of action.

