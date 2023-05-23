Left Menu

Fire in Garib Rath train in Raipur, none injured

A fire broke out in a coach of Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath express at Raipur railway station on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:02 IST
Fire in Garib Rath train in Raipur, none injured
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A fire broke out in a coach of Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath express at Raipur railway station on Tuesday. According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Vipin Vaishnav, the fire broke out in the G4 coach of the train travelling to Lucknow on Tuesday noon.

Upon receiving the information, the railway authority immediately swung into action to extinguish the blaze, said the DCM. No injuries were reported during the incident, Vaishnav said.

He further mentioned that the officials will inquire about the cause of the fire and that efforts were underway to detach the burnt coach from the train. A new coach would be attached to the train at Bilaspur railway station, the DCM informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

