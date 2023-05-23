Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised due to 'complications from brain tumour'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, one of the close aides of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray - has been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital at Mahim in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. Joshi was admitted on Monday night. As per the hospital officials, Joshi is currently in the ICU and being managed medically.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the hospital to inquire about his health on Tuesday. "Dr Manohar Joshi, ex-CM Maharashtra has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on May 22 in an emergency in a semicoma, breathing on his own, not on a ventilator. He has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the ICU, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management," the hospital said in a statement.

At present, no medical bulletin related to his health has been released. Joshi, 85, has served in several capacities including as a Mayor of Mumbai, as an MLA, Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1995 to 1999 and Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004. (ANI)

