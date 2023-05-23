UP CM Yogi urges mayors to work towards making municipal corporations self-reliant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected mayors and urged them to work towards making municipal corporations self-reliant on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'self-reliant India'. As many as seven newly elected mayors called on the Chief Minister at his residence on Tuesday.

CM Yogi directed the mayors to address the problems of their areas effectively with the support of public representatives and also take measures to enhance the income of their respective municipal corporations. He also motivated the mayors to perform better and try to do something new. "Development is the only means of success. So, bring change through development. There is no dearth of money for development. Prioritize development works in every ward and ensure standard and quality of work. Use the CSR money to improve public works", CM Yogi remarked.

As for the newly elected mayors, they gave credit for their victories to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM directed the mayors to give priority to underground cabling work, solid and liquid waste management and installation of street lights.

Apart from this, instructions were given to resolve the problems of stray dogs in the urban areas and to keep the cattle on priority. The Chief Minister also called for making all 17 municipal corporations safe and smart.

He instructed the mayors to pay special attention to the cleaning and maintenance of toilets in urban areas. The Chief Minister also directed mayors to build a convention centre for the common man, which would not only benefit people but also enhance the income of corporations. Besides, the CM told them to clean the drains before the onset of monsoon and curb the use of plastic.

Emphasising the need for increasing the income of municipal corporations and making them self-reliant, CM Yogi mooted the idea of bringing tax reforms and facilitating the deposit of taxes for the common man with the help of technology. "People should be made aware to pay taxes. Online facilities should be provided. Multi-level parking lots can also help increase municipal corporations' income, in addition to providing convenience to people", he remarked.

The CM also directed the mayors to stay in touch with public representatives and work in coordination with them. Furthermore, CM Yogi stressed the need for addressing common problems faced by municipal corporations, such as water-logging, clogging of drains and maintaining cleanliness, effectively.

He expressed concern over the existence of illegal taxi stands, directing the mayors to identify such taxi stands in urban areas and remove them. The CM told them to make alternative arrangements for taxi stands so that people do not feel any inconvenience.

CM Yogi also gave instructions regarding the installation of an Integrated Traffic Management System at all major intersections. Bihari Lal of Jhansi, Prashant Singhal of Aligarh, Harikant Ahluwalia of Meerut, Archana Verma of Shahjahanpur, Vinod Agarwal of Mathura, Sunita Dayal of Ghaziabad and Hemlata Diwakar of Agra are among the mayors who met the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)