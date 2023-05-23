Explain about AP's reforms in Niti Aayog meet: CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to explain about various reforms being implemented by the State in different sectors at the forthcoming Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi, aimed at seeking the Central Government’s help to continue them.

He issued these guidelines at a preparatory meeting on the topics to be raised at the Niti Aayog deliberations, noting that the country should know about the revolutionary changes being brought in sectors such as medical and health through 'Aarogyasri', 'Nadu–Nedu' and others.

''Officials should also elaborate on how the family doctor concept is being implemented, how village clinics and PHCs are linked to 104 services while explaining about the steps taken for providing nutritious food to anemic mothers and children and eradicating non-communicable diseases (NCDs),” he said in a press note shared by the State government on Tuesday.

Further, the Chief Minister directed officials to explain how the southern state has collaborated with MNCs for imparting training to self-help groups to empower women, including infrastructural works such as 10 fishing harbours, six fish landing centres, new airports and seaports among others in the meeting.

The Niti Aayog Governing Counil meeting has been scheduled on Saturday.

