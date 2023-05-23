Left Menu

UK government ready to act on competition watchdog's food and fuel price report

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:46 IST
UK government ready to act on competition watchdog's food and fuel price report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government said on Tuesday it would be ready to act when a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) review of food and fuel pricing was ready.

"The Chancellor (finance minister) confirmed that the government stands ready to update pricing rules and guidance on the back of the CMA’s review of unit pricing," said a statement issued by the Treasury following a meeting between finance minister Hunt and the competition watchdog.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

 India
2
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded - RFEF; Exclusive-Doping-Education first but drug-testing in gamers' future, says WADA and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded...

 Global
4
NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023