Mumbai: Close aide of drug peddler Kailash Rajput arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Ali Asghar Parvez Shirazi, who is a close aide of Kailash Rajput, a major supplier of drugs in India, from Mumbai airport, officials said on Tuesday. The police further said that the accused Ali Asghar Shirazi was trying to flee from Mumbai to Dubai.

Mumbai Police has six cases registered against the accused and the police were on the lookout for the accused. The AEC had issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against close associates of Rajput, including Shirazi, who has now been arrested following a two-month chase. (ANI)

