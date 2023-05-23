Left Menu

J-K: Administrative Council approves absorption of 145 Centaur Hotel employees into different corporations

The Administrative Council (AC) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday gave approval to the absorption of 145 Employees of Hotel Corporation of India Limited (HCIL) working at Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, into different corporations under the Tourism Department.

The Administrative Council (AC) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday gave approval to the absorption of 145 Employees of Hotel Corporation of India Limited (HCIL) working at Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, into different corporations under the Tourism Department. The decision was taken on the recommendations of the committee that the Union Territory of J&K will absorb the existing staff of the Hotel Corporation of India Limited on the existing terms and conditions.

While the payment of retirement gratuity and other benefits of the employees for the period they worked with HCI will be borne by HCI. The Hotel Corporation of India has 145 permanent employees of Centaur Lake View Hotel as on May 1, 2023, which will be absorbed on existing terms and conditions in Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd and Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar, as per their requirement and absorptive capacity to be determined by the Tourism Department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting. (ANI)

