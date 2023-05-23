Left Menu

Darjeeling Zoo welcomes 5 newborn snow leopard cubs

After this addition, the number of Snow Leopards in this zoological park has increased to 14, the official added.

Darjeeling Zoo welcomes 5 newborn snow leopard cubs
Darjeeling Zoo welcomes 5 newborn snow leopard cubs (Photo/PNHZ official). Image Credit: ANI
The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZ) in Darjeeling of West Bengal has welcomed as many as five newborn Snow Leopard cubs, the officials said on Tuesday. After this addition, the number of Snow Leopards in this zoological park has increased to 14, the official added.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1661045423648260108?s=20 Snow Leopards which are considered an endangered species had been seen at the Kishtwar National Park of Jammu and Kashmir.

The research team of the Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the presence of Snow Leopard in Kishtwar High Altitude National Park through camera trap photographs, an official statement said last Tuesday. The Wildlife Protection Department said that camera traps installed before the occurrence of snowfall in the National Park have retrieved multiple images of snow leopards. (ANI)

