Guwahati: Gorchuk Police arrests two for seeling fake gold

The Gorchuk Police on Tuesday arrested two people while they were trying to sell boats made of fake gold. Gorchuk Police got the tip-off after which they raided a place under Gorchuk police station and arrested both people, police said.

Two boats of fake gold weighing around 3.715 kg were recovered from their possession. The fraudsters have been identified as Rasidul Ali (22) and Inamul Ali (25).

The fraudsters tried to dupe a person from Uttar Pradesh and fixed the deal at Rs. 3 lakhs, officials said. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 20, Police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in fake gold smuggling in Assam's Sonitpur district. Based on a tip-off, Sonitpur district police on Saturday launched operations and arrested 11 persons from different locations within the district.

The accused have been identified as Baharul Ali, Liyakat Ali, Halibut Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Nizamuddin, Abdul Salem, Harmuz Ali, Abdul Matleb, Hanif Ali, Nur Amin, Rafiqul Islam, added the ASP. The accused were arrested from Tezpur Borghat, Chariduar, and Bhalukjarani of the district.

Police also recovered fake gold pieces from their possession. Assam police have arrested 71 persons from different parts of the state in the past 24 hours in connection with fake gold smuggling cases. (ANI)

