Manipur: Three held as Army recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition

A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered and three persons were apprehended, as the Indian Army intercepted a vehicle at Kangchup Chingkhong Junction in Manipur's Senapati district on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday. Based on input received through sources, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army intercepted a vehicle at Mobile Vehicle Check Post at 9:35 pm on Tuesday.

5 shotguns, 5 improvised local grenades, and three cartons of shotgun ammunition were recovered during the check. Three persons were also apprehended. "Based on inputs, Mobile Vehicle Check Post placed at Kangchuk Chingkhong Junction #Manipur. One Maruti Alto was intercepted at 9:35 pm. 5 shotguns,5 Improvised local grenades & 3 Cartons of shotgun ammunition were recovered. 3 persons apprehended, handed over to Police along with recoveries," Spear Corps said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

