Left Menu

CAIT seeks common SOP for banks from RBI for depositing, exchanging Rs 2000 notes

The RBI must have a common SOP for all banks, CAIT president BC Bhartia told reporters here.Permanent Account Number PAN and Aadhar Card details were being sought from people depositing and exchanging Rs 2000 notes.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:39 IST
CAIT seeks common SOP for banks from RBI for depositing, exchanging Rs 2000 notes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India must set up a standard operating procedure (SOP) for banks for deposit and exchange of Rs 2000 notes.

The RBI recently announced withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation and asked people to deposit it in banks or get it exchanged by September 30.

''Every bank has its own way to exchange or deposit Rs 2000 bills, which is causing hardship to housewives and traders. The RBI must have a common SOP for all banks,” CAIT president BC Bhartia told reporters here.

''Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhar Card details were being sought from people depositing and exchanging Rs 2000 notes. People fear they would face action after they divulge such details,'' he added.

He also claimed withdrawal and banning certain denominations in this manner in a short span hits the credibility of the country internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023