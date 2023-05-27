Left Menu

Go First Airlines flight operations to remain cancelled till May 30

The official media account of Go First Airlines took to Twitter and said, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until May 30, 2023, are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Go First Airlines on Saturday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled till May 30 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. The official media account of Go First Airlines took to Twitter and said, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until May 30, 2023, are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," it said. "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the letter read.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it said. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience," the letter added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations. A senior DGCA official informed that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA advised the airline on Wednesday to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. "The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for the sustainable revival of operations," the official said.

The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

