Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, receives rainfall

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning, bringing relief from the heatwave conditions prevailing over North India.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:24 IST
Visuals from Delhi's Shanti Path (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The sudden change in weather would bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning. "Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari (U.P.) Sidhmukh, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30. IMD on Friday said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'Below normal' levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.

While talking to ANI, RK Jenamani said, "In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India the temperature is likely to stay above normal, the probability that temperature will be above normal is 70-80 per cent." The IMD earlier said that monsoon is expected to make onset in Kerala on June 4 and that it will most likely be normal this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

