Left Menu

Mexico energy regulator gives natural gas 'clean' label, drawing criticism

Mexico's climate change law sets a goal for 35% of the country's electricity to come from clean sources by 2024. The regulator's change "will not add a single mega-watt (MW) of renewable energy capacity to our electrical matrix," the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:46 IST
Mexico energy regulator gives natural gas 'clean' label, drawing criticism

A move by Mexico's energy regulator to declare some natural gas-fired power as "clean" drew criticism from environmental groups that say the change will not help the country reach its clean energy targets.

Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission, known by CRE for its initials in Spanish, on Friday announced changes to standards for energy efficiency measurements for power plants. In a document on the government's official gazette, CRE said some electricity produced from co-generation plants that burn natural gas, a fossil fuel, "will be considered clean electric energy" if the plants meet certain requirements.

Natural gas is generally considered by energy analysts to be a transition fuel, a cleaner-burning power source than coal or fuel oil that can bridge a gradual switch to renewable sources. Gas itself is not usually referred to as a clean energy source. The reclassification drew criticism on Friday from environmentalists who say the regulator is endorsing processes and fuels that create pollution, pose health risks and contribute to global warning.

"The world would be made to believe that our country is increasing the percentage of renewable energies in our energy matrix when in reality it is not," said four environmental organizations, including Greenpeace, in a joint statement. Mexico's climate change law sets a goal for 35% of the country's electricity to come from clean sources by 2024.

The regulator's change "will not add a single mega-watt (MW) of renewable energy capacity to our electrical matrix," the statement said. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a strong proponent of fossil fuels, has discouraged private and foreign investment in renewable energy, prioritizing instead state utility CFE, which produces most of its energy from fossil fuels, including natural gas and highly-contaminating fuel oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023