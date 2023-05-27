Left Menu

Chattisgarh: Woman Naxal apprehended after exchange of fire in Kanker

A woman naxal cadre was apprehended on Saturday after an exchange of fire between Naxals and Border Security Force (BSF) troops near Urpanjhur in Kanker, said the officials.

27-05-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman naxal cadre was apprehended on Saturday after an exchange of fire between Naxals and Border Security Force (BSF) troops near Urpanjhur in Kanker, said the officials. The initial identification of the injured woman naxal cadre was established as RKB Divisional cadre Paguni, wife of Madanwada (LOS) Commander Vinod.

According to the officials, on the intervening night of May 26-27, troops of 178 Battalion (BN) Border Security Force (BSF) and Kanker Police were out on a night ambush and search operations from Mendra camp, At around 2100 hrs, an exchange of fire broke out between the Naxals and the forces near the Urpanjhur jungles, the officials said.

After receiving the information, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team from Badgaoan was sent for reinforcement. On searching the spot during the first light in the morning of May 27, a woman cadre along with one single-shot weapon was found injured, while BSF jawan Vikas Singh also sustained a minor injury during the exchange of fire, stated officials.

The condition of the injured BSF jawan is normal and he is out of danger. "Forces are searching the area and trying to evacuate the injured Maoist." said the officials and added that search operations have been intensified in the nearby areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

