Delhi LG inspects renovation work of 187-year-old heritage St James' Church

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited the 187-year-old heritage St James' Church at Kashmere Gate and took stock of the restoration and renovation work being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an official statement said. The restoration of the Church began nearly six months ago and the same is scheduled for completion by June 30.

LG was accompanied by Vice Chairman, DDA, Experts and other senior officials. He also visited the Election Museum at Chief Electoral Office, Delhi. LG Saxena, while inspecting the renovation work of the Church, instructed the officials to strictly ensure that the originality of the heritage structure is retained, while curation and restoration took place. St. James' Church (also known as Skinner's Church), is known to be the official church of the British Viceroy of India in Delhi, the statement added. LG stressed that the Church building and its vicinity should be developed in such a way that it becomes a prominent landmark in the city, as it once used to be.

DDA officials informed LG that the renovation work would be completed by June 30 and the building would be handed over to the Church management for further rededication to the people of Delhi. St James' Church is one of the oldest churches in the city and is part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi. Restoration of the Church assumes great significance as this area has close proximity to several historical monuments in Old Delhi- Walled City and is frequented by thousands of visitors every day.

Preservation of the heritage has been a focus area of LG Saxena, who, ever since taking over in May last year, has personally initiated and monitored the restoration of heritage structures like Gole Market, Anang Tal Baoli, Nizamuddin Basti and Mehrauli Archaeological Park among others. LG also visited the Election Museum which is located inside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, in Old St. Stephen's College Building at Kashmere Gate, the statement said. He appreciated the efforts in establishing the museum which depicts the remarkable journey of Indian elections which has influenced the countries world over, to preserve and cherish the values of democratic governance and the logistics of electoral management, the statement added.

LG exhorted the officials to make efforts to encourage and facilitate students from schools and colleges to visit the museum which could be a great learning experience for them. (ANI)

