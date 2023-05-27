Adheenams hand over 'Sengol' to PM Modi on eve of new Parliament building inauguration

The Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol', to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Adheenams also presented a special gift to PM Modi.

PM Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his residence. The Prime Minister also sought their blessings. Earlier in the day, the Adheenams of Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in the national capital.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House. As many as 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony. Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred sceptre 'Sengol' is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic 'Sengol'. PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

Talking about the installation of 'Sengol', a symbol of justice, Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal of Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said on Friday that it is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that Sengol is being given its significance. "Lord Mountbatten got the Sengol and it was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. It's good that PM Modi will place Sengol in the new Parliament. We are going to Delhi and we'll be giving it to the PM," he said.

The Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said that it is a "matter of pride" for Tamil Nadu that Sengol, a symbol of justice, will be installed in the new Parliament building adding that "some people are spreading lies". He said that the then Governor General Lord Mountbatten had given the Sengol to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, which will now be presented to PM Modi on Sunday.

The Home Minister had launched a special website (sengol1947.ignca.gov.in), with details and downloadable videos about Sengol on Wednesday. "We want the people of India to see this and learn about this historic event. It is a matter of pride for all," he had said. (ANI)

