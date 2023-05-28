Left Menu

Fire at high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital doused, no casualties reported

A fire that broke out in a high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital late Saturday night, has been extinguished, informed officials.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:26 IST
Fire at high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
A fire that broke out in a high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital late Saturday night, has been extinguished, informed officials. A Level-2 fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of the building. Following this, two people were rescued.

"Fire confined to two flats on the 12th floor, of fourteen floored building near Breach Candy Hospital. Two lines including one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and 1 small hose line of motor pump are in operation," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade earlier said. "Reportedly some people are trapped inside the building and two people have been rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase," they earlier informed.

The fourteen-floored building was vacated by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) for safety concerns. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

