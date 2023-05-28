Left Menu

"Matter of pride not controversy," says BJP MP Hema Malini on 'Sengol' row

Sharing a video message on her Twitter handle she said, "This 'Sengol' will be installed in the new Parliament building. This is a matter of great pride and honour for our country and each one of us, this is not a matter of controversy."

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:29 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini (Photo: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the political row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Saturday said that the installation of 'Sengol' is a matter of great pride and not a matter of controversy. Sharing a video message on her Twitter handle she said, "This 'Sengol' will be installed in the new Parliament building. This is a matter of great pride and honour for our country and each one of us, this is not a matter of controversy."

"Keeping all our differences in mind, let's come together as a nation and celebrate this festival of democracy. Let us all witness this historic and proud moment that celebrates India and its democracy," she said in a video message. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are slated to dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

On the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol', to PM Modi.' At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred 'Sengol' in the Parliament House.

The historic sceptre 'Sengol' was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India. The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

