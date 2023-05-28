"Every particle of new Parliament building dedicated to poor people's welfare": PM Modi

Terming the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a reflection of a "new India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every particle of the new Parliament House will be dedicated to the welfare of the poor. "Every brick, every wall, every particle of this new Parliament House will be dedicated to the welfare of the poor. In the next 25 years, the new laws to be made in this new Parliament House will make India a developed nation, help in pushing poverty out of India and create new opportunities for the youth and women of the country," the PM said on Sunday in his address.

PM Modi inaugurated a sleek new Parliament complex to revamp India's decrepit colonial-era center of government in New Delhi marking a "new era for the Indian Parliament and Democracy". Asserting that the new Parliament will give new energy and strength to the largest democracy in the world, the PM said while our Shramjivis have made the Parliament so grand, it is the responsibility of the Parliamentarians to make it divine with their dedication.

Stressing the importance of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that it is the resolution of 140 crore Indians that consecrates the Parliament. Talking about the last 9 years, the Prime Minister said any expert will treat these 9 years as years of reconstruction and Gareeb Kalyan.

He expressed the hope that every decision taken here will adorn the coming centuries and strengthen the coming generations. Recalling his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister said there comes a time in the history of every country when the consciousness of that country is awakened.

He said that in this hour of pride for the new building, he also felt satisfaction for the 4 crore houses for the poor. Similarly, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with measures like 11 crore toilets, more than 4 lakh km of roads to connect villages, more than 50 thousand Amrit Sarovars, and more than 30 thousand new Panchayat Bhawans. "From Panchayat Bhawans to Parliament only one inspiration guided us, that is, the development of the nation and its people", he added. He further said that such a time had come in India 25 years before independence during Gandhi Ji's non-cooperation movement which filled the entire country with a belief.

"Gandhi ji had connected every Indian with the resolution of Swaraj. This was the time when every Indian was fighting for freedom", the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that its result was India's independence in 1947. Modi also said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is a stage in independent India that can be compared to the historic period.

Further, noting that India will complete 100 years of its independence in the next 25 years which is the 'Amrit Kaal', Modi emphasized the need to make India a developed nation in these 25 years with the contributions of every citizen. "History is witness that the faith of Indians is not limited to the nation itself. When a country like India, full of diversity, with a huge population that tackles various challenges, moves forward with a belief, it inspires many countries of the world. Every achievement of India is going to become an achievement for different countries in different parts of the world in the coming days," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined India's responsibility becomes bigger as its determination to develop will become the strength of many other countries. The Prime Minister said that the new Parliament Building will strengthen the nation's belief in its success and will inspire everyone towards a Viksit Bharat.

"We will have to move with a spirit of - Nation First. We will have to keep the path of duty above all. We will have to be an example with our conduct while constantly improving ourselves. We will have to tread our own path," he said. PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi. PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new Parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony. PM Modi said that the new Parliament building was not just a building but reflected the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people and will send a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

