Kyiv mayor says explosions rock city, air defence systems working
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 06:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 06:09 IST
Several explosions shook the Ukrainian capital early on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, in the second overnight Russian assault on the city in row.
"A missile shot down near Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel. "Air defence working!"
