Left Menu

Akanksha Dubey case: Advocate alleges police of acting suspicious, says 'not coordinating with information'

The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:45 IST
Akanksha Dubey case: Advocate alleges police of acting suspicious, says 'not coordinating with information'
Advocate Shashank Shekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the investigation on the Akanksha Dubey suicide case moves forward, her family's advocate on Monday alleged police of not cooperating with him and said that they are also "acting suspiciously". He further said that the allegations by the family are gradually proving to be true as the case unfolds.

"Media reports are also saying that some kind of serum has also been received from her clothes. The police are acting in a very suspicious manner, which is leading to more suspicions. The police have not recorded the victim's mother's statement to date. I tried to talk with them, but no proper information was given to me by the police," the advocate Shashank Shekhar said. The investigation on the Akanksha Dubey suicide case is back in the headlines as the recent investigation followed a DNA test of the deceased.

The actor's family meanwhile, has been accusing Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh for Dubey's death. The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023