Scoreboard of IPL final between CSK and GT

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad 26 Devon Conway c Sharma b Noor Ahmad 47 Shivam Dube not out 32 Ajinkya Rahane c Shankar b Sharma 27 Ambati Rayudu c & b Sharma 19 MS Dhoni c Miller b Sharma 0 Ravindra Jadeja not out 15 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 15 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-78, 3-117, 4-149, 5-149 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-29-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-14-0, Rashid Khan 3-0-44-0, Noor Ahmad 3-0-17-2, Josh Little 2-0-30-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-36-3.

