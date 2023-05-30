Left Menu

Scoreboard of IPL final between CSK and GT

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2023 01:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 01:56 IST
Scoreboard of IPL final between CSK and GT

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad 26 Devon Conway c Sharma b Noor Ahmad 47 Shivam Dube not out 32 Ajinkya Rahane c Shankar b Sharma 27 Ambati Rayudu c & b Sharma 19 MS Dhoni c Miller b Sharma 0 Ravindra Jadeja not out 15 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 15 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-78, 3-117, 4-149, 5-149 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-29-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-14-0, Rashid Khan 3-0-44-0, Noor Ahmad 3-0-17-2, Josh Little 2-0-30-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-36-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023