Assam: Massive fire at clothes shop in Sivasagar

Properties worth several lahks of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Assam's Sivasagar district early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at a clothes store in Sivasagar market area.

Following the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and engaged in work to bring the situation under control. "There is no report of any casualty in the incident," said police officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)