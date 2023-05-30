Left Menu

J-K: Eight killed, 30 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15 km from Katra in Jammu district.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 09:36 IST
J-K: Eight killed, 30 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight people were killed and around 30 injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15 km from Katra in Jammu district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that the injured were shifted to the hospital. "The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra, towards Mata Vaishno Devi and rolled down the Jhajjar Kotli bridge. Around eight people died and around 30 were injured. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital," said Chandan Kohli.

He said that paramilitary teams and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were helping the police in evacuation and rescue operations. "All other teams - paramilitary teams and SDRF - are helping the police. Locals are helping too so that people can be evacuated and rescued," said the SSP.

Assistant Commandant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ashok Choudhary said that a crane was also being brought to check if someone is trapped under the bus. "CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway. We are being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and that people from Bihar were on board. They perhaps lost their way to Katra and reached here," said Choudhary.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023