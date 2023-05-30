Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Jammu bus accident

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," read an official statement from the office of J-K LG.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Jammu bus accident
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and directed the district administration to provide assistance to the injured. At least ten people were killed and around 55 injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge, this morning.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," read an official statement from the office of J-K LG. According to the statement, the district administration has been directed to provide all possible assistance and treatment to the injured.

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15 km from Katra in Jammu district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that all the passengers have been evacuated and the rescue operation was almost complete.

"10 people died and around 55 are injured. All have been evacuated. The rescue operation is almost complete. The SDRF team is also present on the spot," said the SSP. Kohli said that the injured were shifted to the hospital. He said that paramilitary teams and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were engaged in evacuation and rescue operations.

The SSP further added that the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and all this will be probed. Assistant Commandant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ashok Choudhary said that a crane was brought to check if someone is trapped under the bus.

"CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway. We are being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and that people from Bihar were on board. They perhaps lost their way to Katra and reached here," said Choudhary. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

