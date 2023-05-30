Left Menu

UK supermarket Asda to buy petrol stations operator EG Group UK

British supermarket group Asda said on Tuesday it would acquire petrol station operator EG Group's UK and Ireland business to create a company with combined revenues of nearly 30 billion pounds ($38 billion). Asda, Britain's third-largest grocer, and EG are both owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:49 IST
UK supermarket Asda to buy petrol stations operator EG Group UK
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British supermarket group Asda said on Tuesday it would acquire petrol station operator EG Group's UK and Ireland business to create a company with combined revenues of nearly 30 billion pounds ($38 billion).

Asda, Britain's third-largest grocer, and EG are both owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital. It said it would acquire around 350 petrol stations and over 1,000 food-to-go locations in the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Asda said it planned to invest more than 150 million pounds within the next three years to fully integrate the combined business. As part of the transaction the shareholders are providing around 450 million pounds of additional equity to fund the transaction, it said.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023