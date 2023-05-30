U'khand farmer dies in tiger attack

A farmer died on Tuesday after he was attacked by a tiger in the Mahof jungle under the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Ashok (30). Other farmers working in the nearby fields rushed and managed to free the body of the deceased from the big cat. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday news came about the death of a farmer in a tiger attack in Mahof jungle. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to search for the tiger in the adjacent village area, he added.

