Left Menu

U'khand farmer dies in tiger attack

Other farmers working in the nearby fields rushed and managed to free the body of the deceased from the big cat. Divisional Forest Officer DFO Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday news came about the death of a farmer in a tiger attack in Mahof jungle.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:32 IST
U'khand farmer dies in tiger attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer died on Tuesday after he was attacked by a tiger in the Mahof jungle under the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Ashok (30). Other farmers working in the nearby fields rushed and managed to free the body of the deceased from the big cat. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday news came about the death of a farmer in a tiger attack in Mahof jungle. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to search for the tiger in the adjacent village area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023