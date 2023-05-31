Left Menu

UN nuclear watchdog asks Russia, Ukraine to protect Zaporizhzhia plant

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 01:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 01:14 IST
UN nuclear watchdog asks Russia, Ukraine to protect Zaporizhzhia plant
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday asked Ukraine and Russia to respect five principles to safeguard Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, suggesting he had not secured their agreement on protecting the facility.

Grossi has been trying for months to establish an agreement to reduce the risk of a catastrophic nuclear accident from military activity like shelling at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which is in Ukraine and has been occupied by Russia for more than a year. His five principles included that there should be no attack on or from the plant and that it not be used as a base for heavy weapons such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks or for military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant.

In a briefing to the U.N. Security Council, Grossi also called for off-site power to the plant to remain available and secure; for all its essential systems to be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage; and for no action to be taken that undermines these principles. (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023