Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

Columbia University reported that DHS agents misrepresented themselves to detain foreign student Elmina Aghayeva. Despite legal challenges and intervention by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Aghayeva was released and faces removal proceedings. The case highlights issues with campus security and immigration enforcement practices.

Updated: 27-02-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 06:34 IST
Columbia University officials disclosed an incident involving U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents allegedly misrepresenting their intentions to enter a university residence. The agents claimed they were searching for a missing person but instead detained a foreign student, Elmina Aghayeva, early Thursday morning.

Hours after her detention, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani received assurances from President Donald Trump regarding Aghayeva's release. DHS confirmed the student's release while initiating removal proceedings, asserting that Aghayeva, from Azerbaijan, was unlawfully in the U.S. after her student visa was terminated in 2016.

Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman, expressed concerns about federal agents' actions, citing the necessity of warrants for such entries. Aghayeva's legal team contends she was unjustly detained, and a Manhattan Federal Court petition sought her release. The case underscores ongoing debates about immigration enforcement on college campuses.

