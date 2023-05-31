Telangana: Fire breaks out at second-hand car showroom in Hyderabad

A fire broke out at a car showroom in LB Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad district, police said. According to the police, a huge fire broke out in the garage of a second-had car showroom in LB Nagar Police Station limits and efforts to douse the flames were underway.

"The fire broke out around 9 pm on Tuesday at a second-hand car showroom beside BVK cinemas, LB Nagar. The loss of property is yet to be determined. No loss of life has been reported. The fire personnel have reached the spot and the efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control," LB Nagar Circle Inspector Anji Reddy said. The police added that there were about 20 to 30 cars in the garage at the time the fire broke out. The locals informed the police about the fire when it started spreading, officials said.

The police suspect that since cylinders were kept in the garage, loud noises were heard while the fire was raging. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

