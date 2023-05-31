Light to moderate rainfall likely over entire Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD
Showers lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana)," read a post on the IMD's official Twitter handle.
IMD further added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive light-to-moderate intensity rainfall over the next couple of hours. "Baraut, Bagpat (U.P.), Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara and Khairthal (Rajasthan) will also experience light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in the next couple of hours," the IMD added.
Earlier, the IMD said rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain at 'below normal' levels, adding that states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, as well as vast swathes of northern India will witness above-normal temperatures. Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, a weather scientist with the IMD, said, "In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India, the temperature is likely to stay above normal and the probability of the temperature to be above normal is 70-80 per cent." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
