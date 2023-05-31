Left Menu

Light to moderate rainfall likely over entire Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

"Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana)," read a post on the IMD's official Twitter handle.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:20 IST
Light to moderate rainfall likely over entire Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Showers lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana)," read a post on the IMD's official Twitter handle.

IMD further added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive light-to-moderate intensity rainfall over the next couple of hours. "Baraut, Bagpat (U.P.), Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara and Khairthal (Rajasthan) will also experience light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in the next couple of hours," the IMD added.

Earlier, the IMD said rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain at 'below normal' levels, adding that states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, as well as vast swathes of northern India will witness above-normal temperatures. Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, a weather scientist with the IMD, said, "In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India, the temperature is likely to stay above normal and the probability of the temperature to be above normal is 70-80 per cent." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023