Fed's Mester says no 'compelling' reason to wait for fresh rate hike -FT
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:47 IST
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester sees no "compelling" reason to wait to implement another interest rate hike, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
"I don't really see a compelling reason to pause," Mester told FT in an interview.
"I would see more of a compelling case for bringing the rates up and then holding for a while until you get less uncertain about where the economy is going."
