Credit Suisse receives Notice of Non-Compliance with New York Stock Exchange

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)
The New York Stock Exchange notified Credit Suisse on May 1 that it is not compliant with the mininum listing price, which requires companies to have an average share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 day trading period, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

"Credit Suisse expects that the deficiency will be cured upon completion of the acquisition by UBS Group AG (UBS) of Credit Suisse that was announced on March 19, 2023," the bank said in a statement.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

